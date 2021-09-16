Cycling at sunset

A pair of cyclists ride alongside each other on the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail as the setting sun illuminates the partly cloudy sky Tuesday evening in Lewiston. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for sunny skies and a high of 71, according to the extended outlook.
