Sparklight is phasing out cable television at an unspecified date in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley as the company introduces a new product to deliver shows broadcast on cable.
The product is called Spark-light TV and is being offered to any new customer requesting television services, said Sabrina Leon, a spokeswoman at Sparklight, in an email.
“Sparklight TV (a form of Internet Protocol Television) allows customers to watch the same programming they currently enjoy on cable TV via the internet, so they can watch from any screen in their home — whether it’s a smart TV, PC, tablet or smartphone — via the Sparklight TV app,” she said.
The technology is compatible with streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV.
“Existing cable customers’ current internet service will work with Sparklight TV and will not need to be upgraded,” Leon said.
Households without Sparklight Internet can receive Sparklight TV by adding internet or installing a Sparklight modem for $10.50 a month with Wi-Fi capabilities that allow them to access Sparklight TV only.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is one of the last areas where Sparklight has introduced Sparklight TV. The product is available in the majority of Sparklight markets, including all of those in Idaho, Leon said.
“Over time, Sparklight will transition all of its customers to Sparklight TV on a market-by-market basis, at which time we will no longer be offering traditional linear cable TV service, which requires a cable box,” she said.
Exactly how the two products compare is unclear. Leon directed most of the Tribune’s inquiries about content and price to Sparklight’s website.
Sparklight has been going through a number of changes in recent years. The company swapped the name Cable ONE for Sparklight in 2019. Last year, Sparklight eliminated email.
The company stated the number of customers using its email had steadily declined since Sparklight didn’t offer a service that was as “robust” as what people wanted.
