PULLMAN — The Washington State University Edward R. Murrow College of Communication has announced Ann Curry will receive the Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism and deliver the keynote address at the 46th Murrow Symposium on April 5.
Curry is a former NBC News anchor and award-winning journalist and photojournalist, perhaps best known for her global humanitarian reporting and interviews with world leaders. Curry has earned seven Emmys, four Golden Mike awards and three Gracie Allen awards during her journalism career.
Curry joined NBC News Chicago as a correspondent in 1990 and then became the anchor of NBC News at Sunrise from 1991-96. In 1997, Curry became the news anchor for the Today show, where she became the show’s second-longest-serving news anchor. In 2011, Curry became the national and international correspondent-anchor for NBC News and the anchor-at-large for the Today show.
In 2015, Curry started her own multi-platform media startup. In January 2018, Curry reported and produced the PBS series “We’ll Meet Again,” which featured emotional reunions between people who lived through momentous events in modern U.S. history. Curry currently hosts the TNT series “Chasing the Cure,” which pairs undiagnosed patients with top-tier doctors who help solve their medical mysteries.
Events for the symposium will take place at WSU’s Pullman campus, with some events offering virtual availability. All attendees are required to wear a mask and will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test upon registering and entering. More information is available at murrow.wsu.edu/symposium/schedule/.