The Idaho Department of Fish and Game may attempt to contain chronic wasting disease by culling deer in a hot spot for the disease near Slate Creek south of White Bird.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to be briefed on a plan today that could use department personnel, federal agents from the Wildlife Services agency and, where possible, hunters to kill as many deer as possible in a small geographic area.
“Nobody likes it. I don’t like it,” said Commissioner Don Ebert, of Weippe. “But I don’t like what might happen if it gets away from us either.”
The fatal neurological disease was detected there in the fall of 2021, the first time it has been found in Idaho. Sampling last fall established an estimated prevalence rate of 1.2% for mule deer, 3.3% for whitetail deer and 2.4% for all deer within Hunting Unit 14 that stretches from Grangeville to Riggins along the east side of the Salmon River.
But all of the positive detections recorded last fall were within the Slate Creek drainage where the prevalence rate is estimated to be 10%. Because the disease does not appear to have moved beyond that small geographic area, Fish and Game officials see an opportunity to contain it.
“As far as we know, we’re the first state to detect CWD early enough to identify a focal point in such a relatively small, confined area,” said Rick Ward, wildlife manager for the agency at Boise, in a news release. “By acting quickly, we have the opportunity to manage it on a small, localized scale.”
Since most deer spend the winter at lower elevations of the drainage that are mostly private land, the use of hunters wouldn’t always be an option. Instead, the agency would work with landowners willing to allow department personnel and others to access their property for the purpose of killing deer.
The basics of the plan were discussed at the commission’s meeting in Boise last month. Once the density of deer is reduced, it would need to be maintained at a low level. The disease is spread by misformed prions shed by infected deer. Because the prions can persist on the landscape for years, Ward said it can’t be eradicated.
Agency director Ed Schriever, who retires next week, said the control action, if put in place, won’t look anything like a traditional hunt. For example, baiting could be allowed and bag limits would likely be eliminated.
“We are not talking about ethical hunting anymore. We are talking about management actions that are proactive and reduce the risk of this ailment spreading on the landscape,” he said.
Commissioners said it’s a difficult step but one worth trying if it protects the rest of the state from the disease.
Agency officials did not say at the commission meeting or in a recent news release how large the cull area may be. Ebert said it could include the Slate Creek, John Day Creek and McKenzie Creek drainages.
The disease has been detected in 29 states and three Canadian provinces. It has not been found in Washington.
There are no known instances of it transferring to people. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against eating the meat of animals known to have the disease. Last year, the commission adopted a rule requiring hunters who harvest deer, elk or moose in units 14 and 15 to have the animals screened for the disease.