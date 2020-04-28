A Culdesac woman is charged with robbery for her part in an alleged incident involving three assailants and two victims at the public restrooms in Pioneer Park on April 8 at about 10:30 p.m.
Police allege Shamika S. Jackson, 37, also known as Shamika McClain, was one of two women and one man who beat and robbed a man and woman in the public restroom at the park in Lewiston.
Police allege Jackson shoved and beat a woman and stole her cellphone from her in the public women’s restroom that the two alleged victims had tried to barricade themselves in to protect themselves from the three suspects, court records said.
Jackson allegedly kicked in the door to the restroom. Jackson attempted to take the alleged female victim’s wallet that was wrapped around her wrist. At the same time, a man Jackson was with reportedly grabbed the alleged male victim by the neck. As the alleged female victim struggled to get free of Jackson, police allege Jackson hit her in the side of the face. Jackson allegedly stole the woman’s cellphone, court records said.
The alleged male victim had car keys, a smartphone and a jacket taken from him by the man in the robbery who has not yet been located by police. Another woman, who was shown on surveillance video, allegedly received the stolen car keys from the male attacker, court records said.
Jackson allegedly told the police later the identities of the man and woman who allegedly participated in the robbery. Jackson allegedly told police she was present at the robbery but was not involved, court records said.
Park surveillance video captured part of the robbery, allegedly showing Jackson kicking in the door to the restroom and keys being taken from the alleged male victim and handed off to a woman, court records said.
The maximum penalty for robbery in Idaho is life in prison and a $50,000 fine. The minimum penalty is five years in prison.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set bond in the case at $20,000 Monday afternoon. Seubert also issued a no-contact order in the case.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing for May 6.
