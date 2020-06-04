MYRTLE — A 16-year-old male from Culdesac died in a vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 12 at Gifford Reubens Road about 19 miles east of Lewiston, the Idaho State Police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
A green 1997 Subaru Legacy, driven by the teenager, was eastbound on Highway 12 when it reportedly crossed left of center and collided head-on with a 1989 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a loaded log trailer at 6:53 a.m. The logging truck was driven by Danny R. Faulkner, 63, of Lewiston. Faulkner was not injured in the crash, according to the news release.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. Idaho State Police has not released the name of the deceased driver because of his age.
The westbound lane of U.S. Highway 12 was blocked for about five hours, with the eastbound lane blocked intermittently during recovery. The investigation into the wreck continues.