A Culdesac man is charged with felony domestic battery for allegedly bruising a woman’s ribs and giving her black eyes in a string of domestic disputes the man described as a “lovers’ quarrel.”
Brian L. Dunn, 60, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon. Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a $5,000 bond in the case.
Nez Perce County sheriff’s deputies say Dunn dragged the woman off the couch by her feet and stomped on her ribs and punched her in the face, giving her two black eyes in separate altercations. The woman also had what appeared to be fingernail scratch wounds on her elbow that were bleeding, and deputies believe that Dunn, who has long fingernails, could have caused the injuries, court records said.
The woman’s ribs were bruised in an altercation several weeks before deputies were called to the home Saturday afternoon. “I did not beat her dramatically,” court records said Dunn told deputies. “I yanked her off the couch.” Deputies were called to scene because the couple had an argument over a TV show, court records said.
Dunn told deputies “giving a woman a black eye is the worse (sic) thing you can put on a woman,” court records said. “I ain’t going to kill her; we do have firearms in the house,” court records said Dunn told deputies while he talked to them at the end of his driveway in an intoxicated state Saturday.
The woman told deputies Saturday that Dunn drinks a half gallon of rum in a day and “likes to just attack her,” court records.
The maximum penalty for felony domestic battery in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for July 1.