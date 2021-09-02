The Culdesac School District has canceled in-person classes for its elementary students from today until Sept. 13.
The decision was made “in an abundance of caution” following guidelines from Public Health – Idaho North Central District and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a letter on the district’s website. The letter didn’t specify what the COVID-19 situation is in the school district.
Classes for the junior high and high school will be conducted in person with a requirement that students wear face masks.
“If you have a student in grades 7-12 and you are uncomfortable with your child coming to school at this time, or if you do not wish for your child to wear a mask, you are welcome to have your child stay at home and participate in distance learning,” according to the letter.
When in-person instruction resumes for students in kindergarten through sixth grade Sept. 13, masks will be suggested, but not mandatory, according to the letter.
“This is a fluid situation at this time and we currently do not have all of the answers,” according to the letter. “We recognize that there will be some bumps in the road. Our staff are all working hard to address potential challenges, including access to internet and devices.”
Culdesac’s first day of school was Aug. 23.
The decision of the rural north central Idaho school district came on a day when nearly 30 Idaho health care groups warned in a letter of a potential looming crisis where victims of COVID-19 as well as heart attacks and bicycling accidents might not receive medical care.
“Discussions surrounding the activation of crisis standards of care are underway, which means hospitals may be forced to ration care,” according to the letter from the Idaho Medical Association, American Nurses Association of Idaho, Idaho Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Saint Alphonsus Health System and other organizations.
“Since July, the COVID-19 cases spiked from 3.4 to 37.7 per 100,000 population,” according to the letter. “Models indicate that by mid-October, Idaho could see 30,000 cases per week, which is thousands more than any week in 2020.”
One of the problems is the delta variant of COVID-19 is “dangerously contagious,” according to the letter, and infected people, including those without symptoms, may spread the illness in their homes, schools and workplaces before they realize they are carrying the sickness.
Children, including those under the age of 12 who can’t yet be vaccinated, are going back to school “where we want them,” but their close proximity could create more challenges, partly because emerging data shows children of all ages can transmit the virus, according to the letter.
“(The delta variant) is more contagious than the common cold, seasonal flu or Ebola,” according to the letter. “On average, people infected with the delta variant will spread the disease to five to eight other people.”
The way to reverse the trend, save lives and make sure that children can go back to school safely is for more people to get vaccinated, according to the letter.
“Since Jan. 1, 96.1 percent of new COVID-19 cases are people who were not vaccinated,” according to the letter. “We also know that 95.8 percent of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated and 96.8 percent of those who have died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated.”
The organizations that signed the letter described health care providers as a diverse group of people including Republicans, Democrats and independents, all of whom want to see fellow community members living their lives, not as intensive care unit patients.
“(COVID-19 is) a health care crisis affecting us, our families and communities,” according to the letter. “We want to go back to normal more than anyone. We are tired and we miss our families. We hate seeing the often-preventable suffering of so many ill people.”
The warning from the health care groups came on a day when COVID-19 cases climbed in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho, but no new COVID-19 deaths were reported.
Asotin County saw the largest number of new cases in the area with 34. Elsewhere in southeastern Washington, Whitman County had 12 new infections and Garfield County didn’t update its numbers.
Nez Perce County had the biggest jump in new cases in north central Idaho on Wednesday, reporting 35. Latah County had 16 new infections and Clearwater County had 13, including eight classified as probable. Idaho and Lewis County each reported four new COVID-19 cases.