Cruising under clouds

August Frank/TribuneA cyclist speeds down the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail amid drifting overcast clouds, while the Greenbelt Walkway is reflected in the Snake River on a cloudy Friday. The forecast for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley this weekend calls for cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

