Cruising the neighborhood

Matthew Callihan, 13, rides a go-kart through the neighborhood at the intersection of Second Avenue and Fourth Street in Lewiston on Wednesday evening. Callihan and his family bought the go-kart in August 2019 and spent a lot of time fixing it up to make it drivable. Callihan hopes to install other features on it, such as a roll cage and stereo.

 August Frank/Tribune

Matthew Callihan, 13, rides a go-kart through the neighborhood at the intersection of Second Avenue and Fourth Street in Lewiston on Wednesday evening. Callihan and his family bought the go-kart in August 2019 and spent a lot of time fixing it up to make it drivable. Callihan hopes to install other features on it, such as a roll cage and stereo.

Tags

Recommended for you