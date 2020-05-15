Overnight cruise boats could be calling on the Port of Clarkston again as early as the end of June.
But that will happen only if many conditions are met — including having strong evidence that their return with out-of-the-area visitors won’t escalate the spread of the coronavirus.
That update was provided to Clarkston port commissioners at their Thursday meeting by port Manager Wanda Keefer, followed by a discussion about the future of the lease for the marina near Red Wolf Bridge and other nearby property.
Keefer was asked by American Cruise Line if its American Pride vessel would be welcome in Asotin County on June 26 and 27.
If the boat does stop in Clarkston, it will be the first overnight cruise boat to arrive in Asotin County since November, following a route along the Columbia and Snake rivers that typically originates in Portland, Ore.
The season for the boats usually runs from early April through November, but it has been delayed because of COVID-19.
Keefer said Asotin County Public Health District Administrator Brady Woodbury told her the dates proposed for American Pride are “tremendously optimistic, but not impossible.”
The viability of the schedule depends on a number of variables, including where Asotin County is in reopening its economy.
Asotin County is now in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan and would have to be at Phase 4 based on the capacity of the vessel, which would be carrying fewer than 250 people counting passengers and crew, Keefer said.
Phase 4, the last stage of the plan, permits public interactions with physical distancing, allowing gatherings of 50 people or more, as well as all recreational activities.
It’s possible passengers and crew members would need to pass health screenings before being allowed onto land in Asotin County, including having their temperatures taken. Those measures might be combined with other precautions, such as requiring travelers to wear masks when they disembark, Keefer said.
“We would be very supportive of it as long as they’re following the safety protocol that’s recommended,” Commissioner Mark Brigham said.
The meeting also included an initial discussion about what might happen to the building that once housed Rooster’s Landing restaurant and the marina immediately west of the Red Wolf Bridge when a lease for the property expires Nov. 1, 2021.
Keefer outlined Clarkston businessman Jock Pring’s lease for the 12-acre marina, 11,000-square-foot building and 4 acres of land just west of the bridge.
The Army Corps of Engineers owns the property and the building and leases them to the port, which then leases them to Pring, she said.
An adjacent recreational vehicle park with a separate building is owned by Pring and not covered by the lease.
The port should begin planning now for what will happen when the lease ends, Keefer said.
Potential steps involve surveying the public to see what they want, then seeking bids from the commercial sector for the agreement that would follow Pring’s. An entrepreneur who owns a restaurant in Riggins and moors his boat at the marina is one of the parties that has expressed interest, Keefer said.
It isn’t clear if Pring will submit a proposal. He was previously promised a 25-year extension without competition, he said when contacted by the Tribune after the meeting.
“I just want them to honor the deal we went into,” he said.
That pledge was made at least partly, Pring said, because he expanded the restaurant building from 2,000 square feet to 11,000 square feet for Rooster’s Landing, which later relocated to its present building at 1010 Port Way in Clarkston.
He said his efforts to remove sediment from the marina to help keep it viable have been hampered by the port and the Corps.
The recreational vehicle park is thriving because he and his employees control what happens there, Pring said.
“I had huge dreams and lots of optimism for the future of that area.”
