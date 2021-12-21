Crows on campus

With the fall semester complete and Lewis-Clark State College students nowhere to be seen, a murder of crows conspire on the empty campus Monday. In reality, the crows were taking advantage of the rainy weather and soft earth to rummage for grub.
