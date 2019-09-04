COLFAX — The Whitman County commissioners agreed to extend a moratorium on marijuana operations Tuesday, but a roomful of people encouraged them to do more.
About 30 people attended a public hearing regarding a proposal to extend the moratorium for another six months, until March of 2020. Nearly a dozen people spoke in favor of the move; no one spoke in opposition.
Several cited concerns about potential effects marijuana farms might have on their neighbors, such as reduced air quality. Others worried more about the overall effect the drugs will have on society.
Nancy Gregory, of Pullman, for example, noted that U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams last week issued an advisory letter discouraging the use of marijuana by adolescents or pregnant women.
The type of marijuana being grown today has much higher levels of THC — the psychoactive component of the plants — than has historically been the case, Gregory said. Moreover, no one has studied the long-term effects of high-THC marijuana, or the even-higher-THC tinctures and oils now being sold.
“The opioid crisis started in a similar way,” she said, with widespread use of the drugs being permitted before the long-term consequences became clear.
Like several other speakers Tuesday, Gregory encouraged the commissioners to develop zoning regulations that would permanently prohibit marijuana facilities from operating in the county.
“I support the development of (zoning) codes that protect our population, our kids and our families,” she said.
The commissioners enacted an initial six-month moratorium in March. It prohibits facilities that grow, process or sell marijuana from locating in the unincorporated parts of the county.
The move came in response to public concerns about a proposed marijuana grow operation on the outskirts of Pullman. It was intended to give the Whitman County Planning Commission time to examine what, if any, zoning regulations should be imposed on the businesses.
Public Works Director Mark Storey said the commission should wrap up work on those draft regulations in a month or two, with another month or so needed to adopt them.
“The (planning) staff is recommending that you extend the moratorium until they finish their work,” Storey said.
Several speakers, however, voiced concerns about the direction the commission is going, as the intent seems to be to regulate the businesses, rather than restrict them.
“What they’re writing isn’t what we’re asking for,” said Kathleen Lloyd. “We’re asking for no new marijuana businesses in Whitman County, and for regulations on the ones that are already here.”
“We’re your constituents, and we feel like we’re not being listened to,” added Melissa Ryan. “We’re sick and tired of it. People have fought (marijuana businesses) in counties all across Washington, but Whitman County isn’t. We’d like to see some serious regulations put in place.”
Whatever zoning regulations are proposed by the planning commission will ultimately need to be approved by the commissioners before they take effect.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.