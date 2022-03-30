Cross-country track work

Paul Pederson, from left, Annie Petty, Jordan Erb, Chloe Overberg, Jake Williams and Lisa Maguire work on raking dirt into holes Tuesday to create a cross-country track in a field across from the Asotin baseball fields. The Asotin students were joined by rangers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as they began turning the field into a cross country course for Asotin students to practice on. The field, which will be a 1,000-meter loop, will enable the Asotin High School team to run off-road like they will in cross-country races, instead of on pavement.

 August Frank/Tribune

