Cross-country track work

Paul Pederson, from left, Annie Petty, Jordan Erb, Chloe Overberg, Jake Williams and Lisa Maguire work on raking dirt into holes Tuesday to create a cross-country track in a field across from the Asotin baseball fields. The Asotin students were joined by rangers from the Army Corps of Engineers as they began turning the field into a cross country course for Asotin students to practice on. The field, which will be a 1,000 meter loop, will enable the Asotin High School team to run off-road like they will in cross-country races, instead of on pavement.
