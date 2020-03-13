BOISE — A proposal sought by pesticide-spraying crop dusters that opponents say will leave people susceptible to getting hit with poison from above received significant pushback with a Senate committee vote Thursday.
The legislation follows an incident last year where about 20 farmworkers in southwestern Idaho said they became sick after a crop duster sprayed pesticide on a field right next to them.
The original legislation sponsored in the House by Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, easily passed last month, despite concerns it mostly gutted regulations intended to prevent crop dusters from harming people on the ground.
Among the biggest concerns was removing language from the law that held crop dusters responsible for the “careless” application of pesticides. That is being returned in the proposed amended version of the bill.
The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee on Thursday added that back. It now goes to the full Senate for consideration. Republican Sen. Jim Guthrie, the committee chairman, guaranteed the changes would become part of the final bill.
Irene Ruiz, a former farmworker who now works for the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils, read a letter from one of those workers who was sprayed by pesticides last year that described a trip to the emergency room.
“We are human and honorable people,” Ruiz told the committee.
John Cooper, president of a crop-dusting company in southern Idaho, said what he wanted most was a clear set of regulations.
He said his crop-dusting planes cost $1.7 million each and can generate about $50,000 a day. He said a suspension of his license for a vague violation would be a significant expense.
“We’re all human,” he told the committee. “The last thing we want to do is spray a farmworker.”