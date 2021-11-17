OROFINO — A program focused on how the ongoing drought has affected forest insect and disease pressure will be presented from 8:55 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge in Orofino.
This is an annual program sponsored by the University of Idaho that provides landowners and managers with some of the latest information on issues that affect the achievement of land management goals. A variety of factors can affect forest, range and cropland health.
Cost of the program is $15 per person. Online registration is available at uidaho.edu/clearwater-events. Anyone wishing more information may call 208-476-4434 or email clearwater@uidaho.edu.