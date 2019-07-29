POWELL RANGER STATION — The Lochsa/Powell Ranger District is changing from its original direct attack of the 47-acre Crab Fire six miles east of the Powell Ranger Station in favor of a containment strategy.
A district news release said the decision came after evaluating an initial attack that used aircraft and smokejumpers in addition to firefighters on the ground. Fire managers are now working to safely extract firefighters while they monitor the fire’s progress and develop a long-term plan to contain the blaze. Thirty firefighters remained on the blaze as of Sunday night.
For now, fire crews will revert to indirect suppression tactics like using trails, roads and natural features like ridges and streams as fire lines, according to U.S. Forest Service Public Affairs Specialist Gregg Goodland.
“This will limit exposure and risk to firefighters and provide for greater probability of success of containment,” Goodland said in the news release. “It is possible the Crab Fire will be a long-term wildfire, with the potential to burn for several weeks. Because of variances in weather, topography and available fuels, some days the fire will become more active and produce more smoke than others.”
Increased winds over the weekend led to increased fire activity in both the Crab Fire and the Barren Hill Fire about 17 miles southwest of the Powell Ranger Station in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. Lightning started the Barren Hill Fire on June 30, and it is being allowed to burn to restore natural processes, according to Goodland. It has consumed an estimated 117 acres.
The first report of the lightning-caused Crab Fire came in at 10:25 a.m. Friday. It is burning in subalpine fir, lodgepole pine, Engleman spruce and brush, but it does not currently pose a risk to communities or property. More information on the fire can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6467/