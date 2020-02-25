Waking up without water sent at least one Clarkston family to the Snake River on Monday morning.
Jennifer Bodily, who lives on the 1300 block of Perry Lane, said she and other family members lugged 5-gallon buckets of river water home to flush toilets and keep farm animals hydrated during the outage.
“River water sounds bad, but it’s really not, especially when you put it through filters,” Bodily said.
Craig Riehle, director of operations for the Asotin County Public Utility District, said about 40 households were affected, but water service was on track to be restored by midday. The outage occurred near the intersection of 13th Street and Perry Lane.
The problem was caused by a broken water service saddle on a water main, Riehle said. Crews were notified around 5 a.m. and worked throughout the day to make repairs and install replacement pipe.
Traffic was rerouted around the area most of the day, and access from State Highway 129 to 24th Avenue was closed to motorists.
The PUD has utility crews on call for emergencies 24 hours a day. The crew can be reached by calling (509) 758-1010. Leaks can also be reported online at https://asotinpud.org/.