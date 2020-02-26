Crews recover body of Mount Hood fall victim

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — The body of a man who fell and was found at about at 9,400 feet on Mount Hood has been recovered, authorities said.
A person who climbs with Portland Mountain Rescue called 911 at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday to report finding the man, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shortly after 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the person had died and that an Oregon Army National Guard helicopter was called off after weighing the risks of the mission.
Crews took a snowcat up the mountain and the body was recovered Tuesday evening.
The person’s identity has not been released.