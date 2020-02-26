Crews recover body of Mount Hood fall victim

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, Oregon's Mount Hood is seen from Timberline Lodge on the south side of the mountain. Authorities say a rescue mission has become a recovery mission on Mount Hood after a climber reported finding a fallen person Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 9,400 feet. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — The body of a man who fell and was found at about at 9,400 feet on Mount Hood has been recovered, authorities said.

A person who climbs with Portland Mountain Rescue called 911 at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday to report finding the man, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the person had died and that an Oregon Army National Guard helicopter was called off after weighing the risks of the mission.

Crews took a snowcat up the mountain and the body was recovered Tuesday evening.

The person’s identity has not been released.

