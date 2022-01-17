MOSCOW -- Firefighters from Moscow Rural Fire were able to limit damage from a fire in a residence south of Moscow on Sunday afternoon after the homeowner apparently ignited some insulation while trying to thaw a frozen pipe.
Damage was confined to the insulation and some of the home's interior, according to the Latah County Sheriff's Office. A damage estimate was not immediately available Sunday night. The fire was reported at 3:13 p.m. in the 3000 block of South U.S. Highway 95.
A Moscow Volunteer Fire Department ambulance also responded to the fire, although no injuries were reported.