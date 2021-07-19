Fire crews across the region are preparing for a period of unstable weather over the next few days, with dry thunderstorms, breezy/gusty conditions and an increased probability of fire ignitions.
The first storm front is expected to Monday evening, stretching into Tuesday morning. A second front is predicted to arrive Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings or fire weather watch alerts for much of northern Idaho, southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon.
On the Snake River Complex south of Lewiston, Public Information Office Kira Powell with the Northern Rockies Team 4 said crews spent much of today widening fire containment lines and mopping up hot spots.
“In the main body of the fire, the rate of spread was low,” she said. “Our river group completed their work today, so we're pulling them out and repositioning them in other areas. We now have containment lines all along the Salmon and Snake rivers.”
In preparation for the arriving weather fronts, Powell said, an initial attack group comprised of firefighters and heavy equipment has been created. They focus on any new fire starts sparked by lightning.
Crews on the Lick Creek/Dry Gulch fire west of Asotin also spent the weekend extending and widening fire containment lines and mopping up spot fires.
Public Information Officer Brenan Hammer said higher relative humidity levels are expected Monday, but crews are still concerned about shifting winds pushing fire up the Salmon River drainage.
“All the work today (Sunday) was preparation for any movement off the sides” of the perimeter, he said. “If there is movement, they want to have defensive lines.”
Given the smoky conditions over the weekend, air quality alerts are in effect for most of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
