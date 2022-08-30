KAMIAH — Firefighters on the Nez Perce/Clearwater National Forests are continuing initial attacks on holdover fires from previous lightning storms, the U.S. Forest Service reported Monday.

Jim Wimer, fire information specialist for the forests, said recent rains have helped with initial attacks but it also has made some of these fires more difficult to detect. Holdover, or “sleeper” fires, can slowly burn and smolder for days or weeks before becoming visible to fire lookouts or detection aircrafts, Wimer said.

