Crews plan to continue working to catch spot fires north of the 22 Road near the junction of the Green Ridge and Lick Creek fires today.
The two blazes joined together Saturday when a finger of the Green Ridge Fire, pushed by gusty winds out of the west, crossed the Tucannon River and moved to the northeast to meet the Lick Creek Fire line near Clearwater Guard Station and Teal Spring Campground.
The Lick Creek Fire is 90 percent contained and is largely stopping the eastward growth of the Green Ridge Fire. However, the Green Ridge Fire spotted across the eastern end of the 22 Road despite established lines along the length of the road. Fire information officer Brant Porter said firefighters spent Sunday working to corral those spots.
“They were out there working on them pretty much all day. Most of the spots are within about a half mile of the road,” he said. “They are going to keep working on them (today).”
Winds are forecast to be calmer today and humidity levels higher than they have been in recent weeks. Porter said firefighters want to take advantage of the weather and what should be moderate fire behavior to catch the spots and make a solid connection between the Lick Creek burn area to the east and the 22 Road to keep the fire from moving north.
“When fire activity slows down, typically we start working harder. They are going to be working over the next couple of days to really make that connection.”
The Green Ridge Fire has burned more than 20,000 acres and is 15 percent contained. The Lick Creek Fire has burned about 80,000 acres.