Fire crews in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley responded to two significant fires on the Fourth of July, but neither resulted in any injuries.
A fire at the Lewiston Livestock Market on Sunday evening damaged multiple vehicles on East Main Street.
Crews were dispatched to the scene at 6:18 p.m. and found multiple pickup trucks, UTVs, small outbuildings, hay bales and small propane cylinders on fire, according to a news release from the Lewiston Fire Department.
A house nearby received minimal damage from the flames.
Fire crews from multiple agencies and counties responded and contained the fire in 45 minutes. Lewiston Police and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies provided traffic control. Thirty personnel arrived at the scene.
The total cost of the damage and the cause of the fire has not yet been announced.
Earlier on Sunday, a wind-driven grass fire near the bottom of Bryden Canyon Road resulted in about 1½ acres being burnt.
The first units to arrive found the fire moving uphill and north toward the Vista Outdoors plant. Crews were able to attack the fire with hose lines and hand tools and had it under control in about 20 minutes, according to a Lewiston Fire Department news release.
Crew remained at the scene for another 90 minutes to make sure the perimeter of the fire was out.
Three structural engines, three brush trucks and two command officers responded to the scene, totaling 16 personnel. The Clarkston Fire Department responded as part of mutual aid.
No structures were damaged in the fire, the cause of which is undetermined.
On the Palouse, a Pullman man in his 20s sustained life-threatening injuries Sunday when a fireworks tube exploded and apparently severed his artery.
The Pullman Fire Department did not release the man’s name but in a news release said the incident occurred on the 300 block of Northwest Thomas Street. The man reportedly braced the fireworks tube on his thigh when it exploded and injured his leg.
Neighbors tried to stop the bleeding with a belt tourniquet and called first responders to the scene. Pullman Police officer Brock Westerman also applied a tourniquet that may have saved the man from possibly bleeding out and dying, according to the news release.
Paramedics stabilized the injured man and rushed him to Pullman Regional Hospital. He was flown by a Life Flight helicopter to Spokane’s Providence Sacred Heart Hospital for surgery.
Pullman emergency personnel on Sunday also responded to several fires that were caused by fireworks.
A 1-acre fire was reported at approximately 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Clearwater and Bypass drives.
A 60-foot tree and two power poles were damaged from a fire on the 400 block of Northwest Harrison Street. No structures were damaged and Avista was called for repairs.
A small fire was reported at approximately 11:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Southwest Itani Drive. A resident and firefighters were able to fully extinguish the flames.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters also responded to fires Sunday in the area of Granite Point, Southview Street in Colfax and O’Donnell Road. These were most likely caused by fireworks.