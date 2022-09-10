Boise-area residents awoke again Friday morning to smoke-filled skies. Despite cooler temperatures in the Treasure Valley, wildfires throughout Southwest Idaho continue to scorch acres of trees in their paths.

U.S. Forest Service crews closed trails near Salmon and evacuated some of the area, as the Moose Fire continued to burn 17 miles north of the town. The Bureau of Land Management closed all land it manages near Salmon. And crews also continued to monitor the fire that’s encroaching on parts of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, including Alturas Lake, near Sun Valley.

