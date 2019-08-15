BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Approximately three to five acres of a grass field burned Wednesday in a wildfire south of Lynden, and a firefighter was reportedly taken from the area with dehydration.
The blaze has been dubbed the Wiser Lake Fire, spokeswoman Janet Pearce of the state Department of Natural Resources said.
Pearce said the fire was first reported at 12:52 p.m. The fire appeared to be burning approximately a half mile north of Pole Road, between the Guide Meridian and Hannegan Road.
“It’s burning in a grass field that is edged by some timber,” Pearce told The Herald. “There’s been a little bit of creeping into that timber area, but it’s been pretty slow going, which is obviously good.”
Pearce said DNR is using a helicopter to dampen the area to prevent the fire, which is still actively burning, from spreading. She also said there were a few houses in the area, but none were being threatened by flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Pearce said.