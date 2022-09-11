Crews are making some progress on area blazes

<text>This photograph, taken Friday and looking west, shows the Jones Creek Fire burning east of the Snake River on public lands administered by the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, about 7 miles north of Pittsburg Landing.</text>
The Williams Creek Fire grew in size to 12,447 acres near the area of Orogrande, but the fire remains 0% contained.
According to a news release from the Nez-Perce Clearwater National Forest, Evacuation orders remain a “Level 3-Go” on Saturday issued by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Hotshot crews completed small-scale burnout operations behind structures west of Orogrande. The burnout operation created an area that doesn’t have burnable fuels, which has secured properties.
Crews were also able to remove the fallen trees on roads 233 and 311, however, other standing dead trees remain a hazard. Resources will continue to be used to extinguish hot spots in the Orogrande and Crooked River corridor, according to the news release.
The Twin Lakes Fire grew slightly to 934 acres as the fire was moderately active Friday on the northern side and a hot spot to the west of the fire.
According to the release, crews have completed structure protection at Square Mountain Lookout and similar measures will be taken at Moore’s Station.
The Jones Creek Fire, which is burning east of the Snake River by the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest near Pittsburg Landing, is now 72% contained, according to a news release from the Northwest Incident Management Team. The fire is approximately 4,429 acres, but suppression efforts have resulted in slowing the fire’s spread and impact.
Fuels in the area are mostly grass with some timber. Fire crews have lines on the east and south of the fire to keep the fire stable with no perimeter spread. Dozers are staged at Pittsburg Landing if needed to reinforce the lines, according to the release.
There is no immediate threat to river travel or boating facilities, however, river users are advised to remain updated on the status of the fires.
Homes in the Getta Creek and Deer Creek areas remain Level 1 “Get ready” status. Crews are assessing structure protection needs if the fire moves north toward the Getta Creek drainage. Crews are also monitoring potential structure danger at Pittsburg Landing, according to the release.
Warm and dry conditions will continue though today and early next week with low humidity. Temperatures in the area will be in the 90s with light winds from the south and southeast, according to the release.