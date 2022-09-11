Crews are making some progress on area blazes

<text>This photograph, taken Friday and looking west, shows the Jones Creek Fire burning east of the Snake River on public lands administered by the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, about 7 miles north of Pittsburg Landing.</text>

 Incident Information System

The Williams Creek Fire grew in size to 12,447 acres near the area of Orogrande, but the fire remains 0% contained.

According to a news release from the Nez-Perce Clearwater National Forest, Evacuation orders remain a “Level 3-Go” on Saturday issued by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Hotshot crews completed small-scale burnout operations behind structures west of Orogrande. The burnout operation created an area that doesn’t have burnable fuels, which has secured properties.

