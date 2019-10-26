The Lewis Clark Credit Union has donated $25,000 to secure the naming rights to an upper level information technology lab of the Lewis-Clark State College’s Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center, set to open next fall.
The donation brings the total amount LCSC has raised for the new center to $6.05 million.
“LCCU’s mission is to support our community and ensure young people have the necessary opportunities to build a successful future,” stated a news release from LCCU. “We believe education has been, and continues to be, the key to our own success, and we are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the education of our young community members to assure they have every opportunity to achieve their own successes.”
The $24.5 million project includes a $10 million legislative appropriation. The remainder of the funds are LCSC’s responsibility.
The 75,000-square-foot facility in the Lewiston Orchards will host most of LCSC’s technical and industrial division programs.
Construction on the center began last spring. It is set to open in the fall of 2020. The Lewiston School District’s new high school and its A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center located nearby have the same opening date.
Both of the career technical education centers will serve students from throughout the region.
“The collaboration between Lewis-Clark State College and the Lewiston School District aligns with LCCU’s not-for-profit philosophy of ‘People Helping People,’” according to the release.
LCCU’s charter was started by teachers from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1939.
