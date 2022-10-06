Washington is making progress on becoming the No. 1 state in education nationally but before it can achieve this, the state must lead the country in educational access and dual credit opportunities.

Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal spoke at a news conference Wednesday on the importance of giving equitable access to dual credit statewide. His proposal would invest about $100 million in education, giving high school students college credit opportunities with no cost to families.

