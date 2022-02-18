RITZVILLE —Two men died in a crash South of Ritzville near Ralston Wednesday evening.
The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. when a GMC Terrain traveling north on state Route 261 crossed the centerline and hit a Ford Explorer about eight miles south of Ritzville, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
The Explorer landed in a ditch on the northbound side of the road while the Terrain landed straddling the centerline facing southbound.
The driver of the Terrain, John M. Gielisch, 65, of Ritzville, died on scene.
The driver of the Explorer, Edward D. Bartlette, 63, of Yelm, also died on scene.
Both men were wearing seat belts.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, WSP said.
State Route 261 was blocked for several hours but was cleared late Wednesday night.
TNS