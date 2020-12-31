One person was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston following a vehicle versus semi-truck crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95 at the top of the Lewiston Hill.
According to Idaho State Police, the incident took place at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near the highway’s intersection with Spur Road. No additional information was made available Wednesday evening.
Because of the wintery road conditions Wednesday, ISP also reported that there were seven slideoffs and two injury crashes.