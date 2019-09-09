LACROSSE — A two-vehicle accident on State Route 127 sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.
The accident happened at about 10 a.m., 18 miles southeast of LaCrosse.
A Washington State Patrol news release indicated 55-year-old Maria Lara of Milton-Freewater, Ore., was driving south in a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Lara reportedly lost control while negotiating a curve and crashed into a silver Dodge two-door driven by 32-year-old Jarin Hirschi of Sagle, Idaho.
Both drivers were injured and taken to Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax. As of Sunday afternoon, Lara was listed in stable condition in the operating room; Hirschi was in critical but stable condition and being taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.