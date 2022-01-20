A one-vehicle rollover crash partially closed U.S. Highway 12 overnight Wednesday.
At around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a semitruck was involved in a noninjury rollover accident at milepost 63 on U.S. Highway 12, just west of Kamiah, according to the Idaho State Police.
The incident reduced the highway to one lane, and the vehicle was left overnight, with officials planning to clear it from the road this morning. The highway remained at one lane over night, and traffic control was on the scene, alternating traffic flow. No further information was available at press time.