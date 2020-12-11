FRASER — A Weippe woman and her 17-year-old son were taken by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino on Thursday after their vehicle struck a logging truck, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Angel J. Heath, 51, and her son, whose name was not provided, were traveling east on State Highway 11 near milepost 10 near Fraser at 11:18 a.m in a 2013 Chevrolet Traveller when she reportedly crossed the center line. The driver’s side of Heath’s vehicle collided with a 2007 Western Star semitrailer.
The logging truck was driven by Jackson W. Greenburg, 33, of Grangeville, who was not injured in the crash, the news release said.
Clearwater County Sheriff’s deputies and Weippe Ambulance responded to the scene. Heath was cited for inattentive driving.
A Clearwater Valley Hospital representative declined to provide information about whether Heath was a patient there Thursday evening.