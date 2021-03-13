A man talks on his phone as he watches police and fire crews attend to the scene of where a car crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Sixth and Sycamore streets in downtown Clarkston on Friday afternoon. No one was taken to the hospital after the crash, which involved two vehicles, according to a Whitcom dispatcher.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region