PULLMAN — A two-vehicle collision with injuries closed a section of the Moscow-Pullman Highway on Monday morning in Pullman.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said the crash was reported approximately 6:54 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 270 and Terre View Drive.
Opgenorth said that according to a witness, a man driving a Mazda was stopped on Terre View Drive waiting to turn eastbound onto SR 270. When the traffic light turned green, he entered the intersection and was struck by a Nissan. Opgenorth said a witness alleged the driver of the Nissan ran the red light as it was heading westbound on SR 270.
A 45-year-old Troy man was driving the Mazda, while a 32-year-old Lewiston man was behind the wheel of the Nissan.
Opgenorth said both drivers were transported to Pullman Regional Hospital. The Troy man had life-threatening injuries and was transported by Life Flight to a Spokane hospital. Pullman police have not released the drivers’ names.
The Pullman Police Department, Pullman Fire Department, Washington State University Police Department and Washington State Patrol responded to the scene, Opgenorth said.
The highway was closed from Bishop Boulevard to just east of Airport Road for about six hours as the Pullman Police Department mapped out the scene of the crash. Police announced the highway was opened shortly after 1 p.m.