Crash closes I-5 express lanes in Seattle

SEATTLE — A semitruck went over a barrier and off the roadway at the southbound I-5 express lanes near Mercer Street here about 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Seattle Fire Department, leading to closures of the express lanes.
The driver, who had minor injuries, was able to get out of the truck before emergency responders arrived and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The truck appeared to have crashed into a tree, sending vegetation and large branches onto the lanes below. The truck’s fuel tank was also leaking.
Washington State Patrol said the closures will likely be for an extended period of time while the truck is recovered. By 3 p.m., the truck’s trailer had been pulled back onto the roadway but the cab was still lodged in vegetation off the roadway.
Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation were called in to assess the bridge’s structural stability. The agency said the only structural damage found was minor overhead scrapes and railing that will need to be replaced.