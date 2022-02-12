OROFINO — The Grangemont Road was blocked for about three hours Friday following a logging truck crash.
According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Johns, 67, of Glenoma, Wash., was traveling south on Grangemont Road at about 8:30 a.m. Friday in a 2005 silver Kenworth log truck when the bunk pin on the truck broke and the logs were dumped in the northbound lane.
The log truck remained upright but the trailer tipped on its side. Johns was wearing his seat belt and was uninjured. The road was closed for about three hours while the logs were removed.
The mishap remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said, but speed was said to be a factor.