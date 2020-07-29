Lewiston Fire Department Capt. Richie Lucas (right) and engineer Cody Koth assess the damage after a car struck the corner of the Sonoco Building on the corner of First and D streets in downtown Lewiston. The wreck broke open a high-volume gas line feeding to the building. Avista Utilities had to shut the gas line off before the car could be moved. The crash and ensuing gas leak, which occurred just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, forced the closure of streets for a couple of blocks in each direction, halting traffic downtown for more than 30 minutes. Authorities said they believe the driver, a 21-year-old woman from Lewiston, might have had a medical incident while driving. She was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
People look at the damage after a car crashed into a gas line attached to the Sonoco building at the corner of First Street and D Street Tuesday in downtown Lewiston.