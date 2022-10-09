Crapo’s political opponents are searching for openings

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate David Roth, right, debates incumbent Sen. Mike Crapo, center, and independent challenger Scott Cleveland on Monday during Idaho Public Television’s debate in Boise.

 Darin Oswald/Spokesman-Review

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Since Mike Crapo was first elected to represent Idaho in the U.S. Senate in 1998, he has never faced a serious challenge. While he appears likely to coast to a fifth term in office in the Nov. 8 election, four challengers hope an unusual set of circumstances give them an opening for an upset.

Crapo’s opponents are Democrat David Roth of Idaho Falls, independent Scott Cleveland of Garden City, Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz of Coeur d’Alene and a Libertarian from Pocatello who goes by the name of Idaho Law.

