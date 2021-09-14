A truck driver cranks away as he attempts to lift a fully loaded trailer to the same height as the fifth wheel after it uncoupled from the semi-truck while it was turning onto the Levee Bypass on Monday in Lewiston. Westbound traffic from Main Street onto the bypass was stopped for about 30 minutes until the truck driver was able to reattach the trailer. No one was injured in the incident.
