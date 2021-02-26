Cramming for their test

Geoffrey Ewan, a firefighter with the Lewiston Fire Department’s Engine 74, hooks up a hose to a hydrant in the parking lot of the now-vacant Shopko in Lewiston as reserve firefighters Darren Tolan (left) and Cameron Ottmar man the deck gun Thursday morning. The crew was practicing for coming promotion tests.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

