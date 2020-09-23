NEZPERCE — A 42-year-old Craigmont man pleaded guilty Monday to felony domestic battery and misdemeanor injury to a child.
The charges against Chad D. Crow stemmed from incidents that happened March 28 and July 4, according to a news release from the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office. The guilty pleas were part of a plea agreement that involved a recommendation for Crow to enter Nez Perce County Veteran’s Treatment Court, along with the dismissal of other misdemeanor charges.
Chief Deputy Phil Arnzen of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said domestic violence is a problem on the Camas Prairie, and the sheriff’s office is striving to respond quickly and effectively in these cases.
Anyone who is a victim of domestic violence is encouraged to call law enforcement or the YWCA victims advocacy program, Arnzen said.