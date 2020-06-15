RIGGINS — A 23-year-old Craigmont man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 189 about six miles south of Riggins.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Edgar J. Chamberlain, 63, of Craigmont, was traveling north in a gray 1992 Ford F150 pickup truck about 8:50 a.m. when he crossed over the southbound lane into the river. Charles D. Bentz, 23, of Craigmont was also in the vehicle and was partially ejected. Bentz was pronounced dead at the scene. Chamberlain was taken by ambulance to Boise. Neither occupant wore a seatbelt. The investigation is ongoing, according to the state police.