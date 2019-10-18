In a town that seldom sees contests for local elections, four candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for two four-year terms on the Craigmont City Council.
Newcomers Josette Nebeker and Curt Ralstin are challenging longtime incumbents Rick Samsel and Keith Hall in the Nov. 5 city election.
Nebeker, 32, is an agriculture education teacher and FFA adviser at Highland schools. She said she decided to run for the council to try to inject a fresh perspective into city government.
“I just think there are some things that we can do a little better and I think we need some fresh eyes to look at the challenges our rural communities are facing,” Nebeker said.
Primarily that involves finding ways to strengthen the economic base of Craigmont.
“I want to see Craigmont thrive,” Nebeker said. “We’ve got great opportunities, having the school here and being a bedroom community to Lewiston. But also to have our own economy to (allow people) to make a living in rural Idaho and to raise their kids here. We live in an amazing place. Let’s make sure everybody has that opportunity.”
Ralstin, 65, is semi-retired from a trucking company. He decided to run for city council “just to be involved in my community.”
His interests include a broad spectrum of issues, including “just to make sure that the ordinances that we have are being followed and we operate as efficiently as we can.”
Hall, 75, has served on the council for 25 years. He is retired from a career in the farm fertilizer business.
“There are a couple of things I want to continue to push,” Hall said. That includes cleaning up the town. There has been progress made already, he added, but the job is not finished yet.
The town also may be facing upgrading its water and sewer system sometime in the near future, and Hall said that’s a huge economic commitment for a small town.
“Every town’s facing it,” Hall said. “It’s going to be big bucks. As long as you can get grants, you can probably do it.
“I think we do pretty good in Craigmont. We need to tweak it in a few ways, but we’ll be fine. Me and the current council worked for that for years, not to get too outlandish in what we try to do. Everything’s pretty stable. We need a few businesses in town and there are a few encouraging signs.”
Samsel, 69, is also the chief of the Craigmont Fire Department. He is retired from the Central Highway District and said he has been on the council for more years than he can count.
He’s running because, “This is my town. We’re just constantly working trying to find a way to keep our town alive. It’s a pretty tough duty any more.”
