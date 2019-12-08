Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — Recommendations to improve broadband service for the Gem State may start with work here in north central Idaho.
That was one of the recommendations reported to Gov. Brad Little late last month from the Idaho Broadband Task Force, assembled earlier this year, which included District 7 Sen. Carl Crabtree.
The task force’s recommendations include updating the state’s broadband plan for maximizing federal funds, establishing a state broadband office, formalizing “dig once and hang once” policies for substantially lowering investment costs and some specific calls to action in some of the most underserved rural areas.
Little will review the recommendations for those to be included in his budget and policy recommendations for the 2020 legislative session.
“We’re the worst in the state. We need to fix it, and we need to start with that,” Crabtree said. Emphasizing that, he explained an online map with the Idaho Department of Commerce displays broadband service levels across the state, and the worst “would be like drawing a circle around our area. It encompasses almost 100 percent of District 7.”
Before detailing recommendations, Crabtree explained why improving broadband matters, especially for rural Idaho residents.
“In particular, this area is needing internet to improve safety for its citizens, provide business for its people and provide education for its kids,” he said. “Right now, we’re not able to compete in any of these areas with urban Idaho. We’re the worst, and that has to change.”
One recommended improvement is providing a physical broadband connection between Riggins and Grangeville to provide redundancy. So, he explained, in the event that service is cut off coming in from one direction, another line will maintain connection. Another is developing a comprehensive map of the state’s fiber optic cable network, as this will be the continued media of choice for dependable service.
Another recommendation is the state needs to provide the infrastructure for broadband, specifically conduit, as it does for utilities such as electricity, in public road right of ways.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Larger, cheaper housing wanted in McCall
McCALL — Converting short-term rentals into long-term rentals could be the key to providing housing stability for local residents, according to the West Central Mountains Economic Development Council.
If short-term rentals cannot be converted, developers will need to find ways to build three-bedroom single family homes at prices of $1,500 or lower per month in order to meet the needs of current residents, the council’s executive director said.
The council recently completed an analysis of 601 responses it received to a housing survey that asked participants whether their housing is meeting their current and future needs and why.
“Through our analysis, we have a better sense of housing as a regional challenge, and we can infer what to build, where to build it and at what price point for the local employment pool,” said Andrew Mentzer, executive director of the council.
The data show that almost 80 percent of participants plan to live in the region for five or more years, but 53 percent, or 319 people, reported that their current housing would not meet their future needs.
Similarly 409 participants, or 68 percent, need at least a three-bedroom home to meet their long-term needs.
For most respondents, those needs also include being within 5 miles of their work and paying less than $1,500 per month on a mortgage or rent, according to the data.
“We need to consider the housing shortage from the perspective of the individual employee,” Mentzer said of building units that match the needs of local residents.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Columbia County Rural Library District addresses wheelchair mobility issues
DAYTON — There are issues with wheelchair mobility for some patrons at the Dayton Memorial Library, and Librarian Dusty Waltner is aware and has been concerned about them, she said.
For instance, the wheelchair ramp into the Delany Building is too steep, the restrooms are not fully ADA compliant and the stacks of books on the main floor of the library are too close together for wheelchair access.
In addition, there is no wheelchair access down to the children’s library, in the basement.
Waltner explained the need to separate the adults, who wanted quiet, from the children, by moving the children downstairs.
“This was in order to create a space everyone could use, with plans of making it accessible,” she said.
She said historic buildings are not required to retrofit as long as they can provide reasonable accommodations. And no action can be taken that would threaten or destroy the historic significance of a historic property, which means the exterior cannot be modified.
Waltner said action will be taken to address some of the interior building issues.
She said the library will be closed for two weeks over Christmas for new paint and carpet. The bookshelves will be moved and the floor plan modified to make the area more accessible for wheelchair mobility.
— Michele Smith, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday