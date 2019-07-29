OROFINO — The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association picked up two new wildfires Sunday afternoon, one in the Headquarters area and the other off of Lower Fords Creek Road.
Fire Program Manager Cameron Eck said fire crews were able to jump on the Headquarters fire and stop its spread at about half an acre. They were mopping up as of Sunday night. The Lower Fords Creek fire had covered about eight acres as of the same time Sunday, with helicopters and air tankers joining ground crews to fight the blaze. The efforts had managed to stop the spread, but things were still “touch-and-go” Eck said.
The cause of both fires remained under investigation Sunday night.