LONGVIEW, Wash. — Four Cowlitz County projects received a total of $5.7 million in grants from the Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board to restore habitat for the endangered fish.

The board awarded a total of nearly $76 million in grants to 138 projects in 30 of the state’s 39 counties, according to a news release. The money will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded river habitat, removing barriers blocking migration and conserving habitat.

