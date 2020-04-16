Adoptions typically pack Cowlitz County courtrooms with hugging, crying and camera-toting family and friends. But while Michelle and Robert Scott’s Tuesday adoption hearing of their great-nephew Tristan was anything but typical, it was no less filled with love.
The ceremony had been scheduled for late March. But like many court matters, it was postponed during the fight against COVID-19.
Superior Court Judge Marilyn Haan, who presides over the Juvenile court division, said it was difficult to tell families like Scott’s that their adoption hearings are postponed. Courts won’t be “back to a normal state” any time soon, she said.
So Haan decided to hold adoption hearings over video chat service GoToMeeting, and the Scotts’ lawyer brought the idea up with them.
“I said, ‘Heck yeah,’ ” Michelle Scott said. “It’s not ideal. We’re missing out on the courtroom ceremony,” but otherwise they’d have an indefinite wait. They still plan to hold an in-person celebration once the pandemic subsides.
Haan hosted the video chat from her computer in the otherwise empty juvenile courtroom early Tuesday afternoon. About 20 family members and friends dialed in for the ceremony.
Like many video chats these days, technical difficulties briefly delayed the hearing as attendees set up their cameras and microphones. But the rest of the 10-minute ceremony went off without a hitch.
The Scotts raised their right hands to testify, and Tristan gave the judge a thumbs-up. After Haan’s ruling approving the adoption, a chorus of cheers rang from her computer speakers.
Of Tristan’s adoptive parents: “It just seemed to be a positive, good fit from the beginning,” Haan said.
The Scotts have already had Tristan for about a year and a half as a foster child. He’s a happy kid who loves sports and playing with his friends, which of course has been a challenge with the stay-at-home rules.
“He plays baseball, basketball, loves video games, as all seven-year-old kids do,” Michelle Scott said. “Loves to play outside. We have five acres and he plays outside a lot ... He loves to swim. He’s got an active imagination. He’s waiting for the day he can go back out and play with all the neighborhood kids.”
It’s the first adoption hearing Haan can recall that has taken place entirely over video. She’s presided over one other video adoption before for an out-of-state family, but even that ceremony had attendees in the courtroom. Haan said she’ll officiate four or five more adoptions in this way over the next few weeks.
Remote hearings aren’t ideal for the courts because judges miss out on crucial mannerisms and social cues from lawyers and others in the courtroom, Haan said. But for a relatively non-controversial hearing like an adoption, they’re more straightforward.
“Adoptions are always the most wonderful part of our job,” Haan said. “This was especially wonderful and exciting. ... To have this occur today was a bright shining star amongst a lot of sad and difficult times. ... The overall feeling right now is isolation, and separation, and sadness for many. This is a great opportunity for joy and celebration.”