Cowboy cops craftily corral cantankerous cow

Items in this column are pulled from police logs from around the region.
———
A black cow got loose and roamed the Lewiston Orchards for several hours one morning while police tried to wrangle the ornery oxen. It was the laughing livestock of the town until it was corralled into a pasture. Police chased it first from the 3500 block of 11th Street down to Burrell and Thain then hoofed it to 10th and Richardson before the burly bovine was contained in a fenced area. The ruminant somehow bounced out and hopped the fence but was again secured behind a fence on the 1000 block of Alder. The stockyard was called to take it back to be with its own kine. The cow’s owner was not found since there is no cattlelog of ranchers who own black cows.
———
In other cow-related news, a Kendrick man went to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office reporting that several head of cattle got onto his land and destroyed $2,000 worth of crops. The man rounded up the cattle and trucked them to the sheriff’s office as hoof proof. Officers noted that yes, they looked like well-fed cattle and took the bovine to a local stockyard.
———
A 911 caller reported someone broke into a neighbor’s home on the 700 block of Burrell Avenue in Lewiston. Police located the reported burglar but the homeowners said he is allowed there since he helps around the house.
———
A 911 caller reported a neighbor dog keeps getting into a field on the 3800 block of 17th Street and the dog chases around a llama. Police couldn’t locate the dog that was on the lam-a.
———
A 911 caller reported “a girl dressed like a boy” was at the caller’s home and was being disrespectful and wouldn’t leave.
———
A Lewiston man was reported running around barefoot with his hands down his pants on the 1600 block of 17th Avenue. Police couldn’t locate the shoeless man.
———
Law enforcement responded to several 911 hang-up calls at a residence on Pine Hollow Lane east of Stites. Officers found it was kids playing with a phone.
———
A Moscow man reported he had a girl over at his home but she slipped out in the night and all his cash and credit cards were missing. The man told police he couldn’t recall the woman’s name. Without a positive suspect officers were at a one-night standstill.
———
A 911 caller reported a Moscow woman wearing a construction vest was holding a sign that displayed expletives on it at West Third and South Jackson streets.
———
Moscow police responded to a 911 hangup call at a motel and found a couple of kids were messing with the room’s phone.
———
A man was reported wandering a Moscow motel wearing only his underwear. The man was un(der)aware which room he was staying in and got locked out.
———
A Moscow caller reported his yard had been spray painted on the 800 block of South Meadow Street. The neighbor’s curb was also tagged with spray paint.
———
A Moscow man was reported walking on West Pullman Road wearing a cape and carrying a long knife. Police could not locate the caped cru-saber.
———
A Pullman resident was worried over two men trying to pull down a tree branch with a rope attached to a pickup truck at Northwest Polaris and Northwest Clifford streets. Police told the men to hire professionals but they woodn’t.
———
A cougar sighting was reported on Northwest Golden Hills Drive in Pullman. Police did not locate a mountain lion.
———
A Pullman man reported golf balls had been “raining on his property for 10 years now,” on the 1000 block of Northwest Guy Street. It took a decade but the flood of balls was too much and he thought he’d have a stroke.
Holm may be contacted at (208) 848-2275 or tholm@lmtribune.com. Follow him on Twitter @TomHolm4.